Set Ablaze From Striking Matches

There is a very fine balance between musicians that implement elements of both country and rock and roll into their music. You don’t want to sound too much like Alan Jackson, but you also don’t want to sound like AC/DC.

When this yin yang, so to speak, is reached perfectly it makes for some really good music, just ask Striking Matches.

The band was formed in 2007 in Nashville by two talented guitarists and singer-songwriters by the names of Justin Davis and Sarah Zimmermann. Davis was raised on playing the blues while Zimmermann took most of her inspiration from the Dixie Chicks. This unique combination of blues, rock, and country gives off a “White Stripes vibe”.

They formed Striking Matches and in 2012 they released their self-produced EP. This album got so much attention that I.R.S. Records decided to pick them up in 2015 and release their first full album titled Nothing But the Silence.

Striking Matches will be coming to the North Stage at Songbirds on Saturday. The doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin an hour after.

Tickets for general admission are twenty dollars and can be purchased at the door or online atevents.songbirds.rocks

Striking Matches

Saturday, 7 p.m.

Songbirds Guitar Museum

35 Station St.

museum.songbirds.rocks