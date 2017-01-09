Shaky Beats Music Festival Tickets Now On Sale

Atlanta music festival returns with a stellar lineup

After a successful and euphoric inaugural year, Shaky Beats Music Festival will return to Centennial Olympic Park on May 5-7, 2017. The second annual festival boasts a stellar lineup including The Chainsmokers, Kaskade, Griz, Flosstradamus, Zeds Dead, Galantis, RL Grime, Gramatik, Girl Talk, and many others. More than 45 artists will perform on 3 stages in the heart of downtown Atlanta.

Advanced General Admission 3-Day Tickets ($165) as well as Advanced VIP 3-Day Tickets ($399) will go on sale today at 11am ET at www.shakybeatsfestival.com. VIP tickets include Unlimited VIP Lounge access, a viewing platform with premium sightlines, complimentary beer and water, a cash liquor bar, appetizers served twice daily, relaxed lounge seating, air conditioned restrooms, and access to all General Admission areas. Shaky Beats Music Festival is age 18+.

Fans can sign up for the Email List to be the first to get new information at www.shakybeatsfestival.com, and follow social media to stay in the loop for all festival announcements.

