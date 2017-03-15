Shamrock City gets in the holiday spirit

If weird weather made you miss last weekend’s festivities at Rock City’s annual “Shamrock City” celebration, you’re in luck. The celebration picks up again this weekend (Saturday and Sunday, to be specific) with warmer weather, clearer skies, and a host of entertainers and attractions for the whole family!

The band Carolina Ceili, renowned for their rousing fiddle tunes and four-part vocal harmonies, will be joined by local favorite Olta, whose traditional tunes are the perfect complement to the holiday. Roaming bagpipers will leave you feeling like you’re in the highlands throughout the day and the beautiful harp music of Ellen Shiraef will transport you back to the emerald isle itself.

Some of the finest Irish dancers the event has seen will be there to demonstrate their prowess and offer up some dance lessons as well. Traditional food in the way of Mulligan’s stew and corned beef and cabbage will be served up in the pavilion while fish and chips and Guinness floats (with Clumpies Ice Cream) are available elsewhere on site.

A petting zoo, a caricature artist, a mine, a climbing wall, and more activities for the kids than you can shake a shillelagh help to make this one of the most family friendly events of the holiday!