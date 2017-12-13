Sharing the gift of music this Sunday

If you have a musically inclined child, you know just how expensive better quality instruments can be. Each piece needs to be taken care of, coddled, but also needs to be prepared to rock out, serenade, or enchant the listener with it’s melodic notes. Guitars, bass, pianos, microphones, these things add up and for a child who just wants to be a musician, it’s their entire future.

That’s why SoundCorps has teamed up with Revelry Room and Chattanooga Girls Rock Camp to bring on Gear Swap just before the holidays. This event allows musicians who are overwhelmed with unused gear to bring their instruments, in well working condition, to connect with those who may be interested buying or trading.

The swap serves to benefit Chattanooga Girls Rock Camp, a nonprofit organization empowering young girls to speak their mind and express themselves. CGR allows Chattanooga’s future young female musicians a platform to not only learn and perfect musical skills in vocals, bass, guitar, piano and drums but also to find the confidence they need to pursue their dreams in a world that tells them to sit quietly and look pretty.

If you’ve got a well working instrument collecting dust in storage, bring it to Gear Swap and potentially put the power of music in a future musician’s hands.

Musician's Gear Swap

Sunday, 4 p.m.

Revelry Room

41 Station St.

(423) 777-4217

www.soundcorps.org