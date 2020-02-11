Sheryl Crow, Nickel Creek To Headline Moon River Festival

Festival Returns to Chattanooga’s Coolidge Park on September 12th & 13th

After revealing its return to Chattanooga, TN’s Coolidge Park on September 12 & 13, 2020, Moon River Music Festival presented by Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors in partnership with AC Entertainment shares its full lineup today.

The 2020 list of performers includes Sheryl Crow, Nickel Creek, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, Ben Rector, Billy Strings, Indigo Girls, Dawes, Robert Earl Keen, Shovels & Rope, Yola, The Jayhawks, COIN, Colony House, Molly Tuttle, Amythyst Kiah, Rebirth Brass Band, The National Parks, Natalie Hemby, The McCrary Sisters, Che Apalache, Strung Like A Horse, and Jill Andrews.

Taking the place of previous years’ Songwriter In-The-Round is a live taping of NPR’s Live From Here with Chris Thile to kick off the weekend on September 11 at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium. VIP ticketholders enjoy premium seating for the event included in their ticket package, while General Admission ticketholders will be included in a pre-sale for the event beginning at February 19th at 10AM EST and tickets will be available to the general public starting on February 21st. Participating artists will be announced at a later date, but for more information on Live From Here with Chris Thile, visit www.livefromhere.org.

Founded in 2014, the city of Chattanooga welcomed Moon River Music Festival into its fold in 2018 after the event had outgrown its previous venue in Memphis. Moon River has worked to build a lasting relationship within the Chattanooga community through local and state level non-profit partnerships. Non-profit Partners Friends of Outdoor Chattanooga and St. Jude Children’s Hospital of Tennessee are direct beneficiaries of over $20,000 in annual ticket donations.

"In just a few short years, Moon River Festival has become one of the most eagerly anticipated annual events in our community,” said Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke. “I’m thrilled that they will continue to call Chattanooga home, and I look forward to working with Drew and Ellie Holcomb to make the festival even bigger and better in the years to come.”

Founder Drew Holcomb echoed Mayor Berke’s excitement: “Absolutely thrilled to invite folks back to Coolidge Park in beautiful Chattanooga, TN this September. I could not be more proud of this year’s lineup and cannot wait to share the stage with them! See you in September.”

Presale for this year’s festival kicked off last week and very limited VIP and General Admission Weekend Passes remain. General on-sale for remaining tickets will begin on February 13th at 10AM EST. For all details on VIP & General Admission Weekend Passes and other ticket information, visit www.moonriverfestival.com/tickets.