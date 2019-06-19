Shiver Me Timbers! Pirate Party Is Back

It’s time to dig out your peg legs, hook hands, and laptops with Pirate Bay login credentials and head to the Stone Cup on Frazier Avenue this Saturday, June 22nd for Pirate Party 5 with your scurvy pals, Opposite Box!

The boys in the band will be bringing two sets of their brilliantly entertaining acid funk rock and sense of humor to the Stone Cup’s outside stage at 11:30 p.m. until the port authority comes to drive them away.

Think it’ll rain? No worries, as the party will just move inside, safe from the elements and closer to the rum.

Opposite Box has long held the reputation as one of Chattanooga’s best live acts and what better way to celebrate the midsummer solstice than with this rowdy band of irrepressible musicians?

There is a cover of $10, but it gets knocked down to a measly fiver if you come dressed in pirate gear!

This is an 18+ show. Eye patches not required, unless you’re Madonna.