Siskin Announces StarNight Virtual Featuring Kodi Lee

Siskin Children’s Institute is excited to announce the 58 Annual StarNight. This year’s event will feature inspiring stories, amazing families, strong kids, and a private, one-time-only, performance by Kodi Lee, American singer-songwriter savant, pianist, and winner of America’s Got Talent Season 14.

StarNight 2020 will be Live on Saturday, September 26 at 7 pm. Kodi Lee, winner of America’s Got Talent Season 14 on NBC, is a 22-year old blind, autistic musical prodigious savant. He is one of only approximately 25 people in the world today who possesses these extraordinary abilities.

Kodi's amazing gift lies within his musical expression, perfect pitch, and passion for all forms of music. His audio photographic memory gives him the ability to recall music he hears after only one listen. Born with optic nerve hypoplasia, surviving a life-saving surgery at five days old and being diagnosed with autism at an early age has never stopped Kodi from reaching for his dreams.

Kodi continues to pursue his musical career and his dream is to be a “rock star” performing for thousands of fans. Any opportunity Kodi has to perform is a good day for him. The bigger, more energetic the audience, the more he loves to shine.

Kodi currently performs at a variety of events including charity galas like StarNight, corporate events and wineries around the world. Recently he was invited to perform at the prestigious Carnegie Hall in New York City. His musical repertoire ranges from rock to jazz, to R & B, and pop. Additionally, his mastery of the classics such as Bach, Chopin, Mozart, and the list goes on. He literally has a library of songs in his mind that would rival any jukebox, but he doesn’t stop there. He recently has picked up tap dancing and he continues to amaze with his musical expression through dance and vocalization.

Kodi’s story, his inspirational determination, and indomitable spirit to overcome all obstacles have been featured in Orange County Register, Los Angeles Times, numerous broadcast television features, and documentaries. He also shares his gift to help bring awareness to autism and many other charitable organizations like Siskin Children’s Institute.

StarNight guests will enjoy a unique, virtual spin on StarNight. They will get to meet some of our families, hear their stories, and see how Siskin Children’s Institute is helping children reach their dreams and achieve their goals. Hosted by Alison Lebovitz, host of The A List with Alison Lebovitz on WTCI, guests will also hear from Tina, Kodi Lee’s mom, and learn more about their journey and what inspired her to introduce Kodi to music.

The evening will be wrapped up by a private, one-time-only, performance by Kodi Lee. Guest will also enjoy a special StarNight 2020 Gift Package that may include wine, dinner gift cards, gourmet chocolates, selection of imported cheeses, complimentary keep sakes, and more. To learn more about individual tickets and sponsorships visit the website.

Reserve your tickets now to support Siskin Children's Institute and the children and families they serve.

Guests must reserve their tickets by Friday, September 11.

For more information, ticket info, or to make a donation to StarNight 2020, visit siskin.org/starnightkids.

