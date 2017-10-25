Something wicked this way comes to Station Street

This weekend will be filled with numerous Halloween events, but make sure you make it a priority to come to the first annual Something Wicked on Station Street this Saturday starting at 5 p.m.

This event will feature four local—and rather peculiar —bands starting on Station Street and ending inside the Revelry Room, thus allowing you to choose your music style and location.

Nick Lutsko, who usually can be found playing around the city will be presenting his Horror Show. Nick’s shows are famously known for having great music, being high energy, and his always accompanying human puppets.

Following Nick’s performance will be The Communicators (presenting the legends of music’s past), Strung Like A Horse and Plvnet, who will be performing 10,000 Days: a Tool tribute.

This exhilarating event will also feature a selection of DJs along with the Chattanooga Fire Cabaret who offer an energetic and death defying performance by their daring fire dancers. You can count on plenty of craft beer, cocktails and food trucks along Station Street to keep you going all night long.

Obviously, it wouldn’t be a Halloween party without a costume contest. The contest will have four locations Regan’s, Backstage, Westbound, Revelry Room. “Thousands of dollars in cash & prizes will be awarded to the Best Overall Costumes!” The final judging will take place on Station Street where the winner will receive $500 and a three-day, two-night stay in New Orleans.

Something Wicked on Station Street

Saturday, 5 p.m.

Revelry Room

41 Station St.

(423) 521-2929

somethingwickedonstationstreet.com