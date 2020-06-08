Songbirds Guitar Museum reopens, announces upcoming concerts

Although safety guidelines released by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee require most businesses to operate at half capacity, to further encourage social distancing and to ensure the safety of staff and customers, Songbirds Guitar Museum has decided to reopen but will limit museum capacity to 25% of our maximum occupancy until further notice.

They hope to take this opportunity to give an even greater experience than before with individual or small-group tours. Your General Admission ticket includes access to their Green Room Exhibit, In the Deep End, for a limited time only.

To further encourage social distancing, they are limiting Vault Tour capacity to six guests per tour. Tours will run every hour, until 4pm. Please email info@songbirds.rocks to reserve your space on the tour.

They are also planning to bring live music back to Chattanooga with safe and reduced-capacity shows.

Up first this Friday, June 12th, will be Stoned Cold Fox with Behold The Brave at Songbirds South, beginning at 9pm.

Stoned Cold Fox is a Southern rock band based out of Chattanooga. The dynamic trio consisting of lead singer and guitarist Trevor Card, bassist Dakari Kelly, and drummer Chris Blankenship bring feelings of old rock n roll to a modern feel. Trevor’s energy through his lyrics and guitar slashes accompanied by Dakari’s roots in classical bass and Chris’ experience in metal music combine to create a unique, yet explosive sound.

Through social media the band came together in the early months of 2017, weeks before their debut show at Road to Nightfall. After a short break in 2018 the band returned with a fire under the belly to succeed and make their dream a reality. The band has been in the studio weekly working on their next project that they intend to release as singles throughout 2019.

Continuing this weekened, on Saturday "America's Premier 80's & 90's Character-Driven Entertainment Band", Rubiks Groove, will take the Songbirds South stage at 9pm.

If you love 80's and 90's music, this is the band for you. They are interactive, get the audience involved and can keep the party wang-chunging all night long! ...They create the biggest dance party imaginable. This character-based band has Pee Widdy Herman, "Karate Kid" Johnny, Star Bright, and Gwen Star-fani on lead vocals. The video screen behind them keeps that MTV vibe going through the over two-hour performance.

For a complete lineup of upcoming show, visit events.songbirds.rocks