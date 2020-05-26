SoundCorps Now Accepting Craft Masters Applications

SoundCorps is now accepting applications for the upcoming Craft Masters eight-week music industry intensive course. Ten class members will be accepted to the music business accelerator program, which will convene via video conference starting June 8.

SoundCorps Executive Director Stratton Tingle says, “Live shows and the income that comes with them are scarce during this COVID lockdown, so there’s never been a better time to hone your project from a strategic planning perspective. This course is for all music industry hopefuls, whether they aim to record and release a new EP, turn a guitar repair hobby into a career, or just want a better understanding of how to manage taxes as a freelance musician.”

The course costs $100, which covers the cost of the Craft Masters workbook and all mentoring sessions. Scholarships are available. Register for the course before June 1 at: www.SoundCorps.org/Craft-Masters.

SoundCorps’ vision is to re-establish Chattanooga as a music mecca with a healthily growing cultural economy. Success for SoundCorps means Chattanooga has more music venues, sound recording studios, record labels, record stores, retail outlets, music industry professional services firms and more.

If you are a local musician or music industry professional interested in building a career in the music industry while living in Chattanooga, connect with SoundCorps programs, events, and initiatives.