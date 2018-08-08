Spinster and sommeliers

Good things often come in threes—the ingredients for a BLT, little pigs, circus tents—and sister band Spinster poses no exception to the Rule of Three. Composed of sisters Amelia, Rosalie, and Rachel Graber, Spinster sounds like a mixture of the Andrews Sisters’ 1959 hit “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” and the sirens from O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Spinster artfully combines the unique sounds of the washboard, glockenspiel, accordion, mandolin, flute, with more common guitars and drums into a beautiful and eclectic modernization of down home folk music.

Their music videos range from a moody black and white collection of themed covers, to originals staged in front of a Mapco, complete with cars passing back and forth and a baby free to rummage as it pleases.

The sisters of Spinster possess an intimate energy, often smiling at each other while they play and weaving their sweet harmonies in and out of the round. These Chattanooga locals play venues all over town, from The Honest Pint to The Daily Ration, and this week they’ll be gracing the patio at 1885 for Wine Wednesday.

And yes, Spinster pairs perfectly with a sweet Thorny Rose Riesling on a balmy southern summer day.