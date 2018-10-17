Stepping Back To The Present

What do you get when you take easy listening pop music and recreate it with classical instruments like the cello? You get Ben Van Winkle. Primarily a cellist but versatile on many instruments, this artist has an original, upbeat sound.

Friday night at 7:30 p.m. the Barking Legs host Ben Van Winkle and the Figment Chamber Ensemble. The ensemble is composed of musicians from various southern universities and from the Chattanooga Symphony Orchestra.

But like the front man, this musical group offers a modern sound from their classical instruments, which include violins, viola, clarinet, and a flute/

It’s not just the instruments but the singing that will serenade audiences’ ears. Ben Van Winkle is a beat boxer as well as a composer. His instrumental work is looped over in layers, which showcase his technical creativity.

To get a taste of the sounds you an expect to hear, go to benvanwinklemusic.com. The song “Supernatural” has spontaneous movement. The singer whistles in one version and beat boxes more in another. It’s alternating sound of the same song, and it’s something all music lovers can appreciate.

Tickets to this unique event are $15, and both they and more information can be found at Barkinglegs.com