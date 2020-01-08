Stomping At The Tremont Tavern

The always “hot as a two dollar pistol” 9th Street Stompers are playing a free show this Friday at the Tremont Tavern. With their winning combination of vintage early ‘20s (1920s that is) and modern influences, the Stompers are a perennial favorite in Chattanooga.

For a while it seemed like their popularity meant that catching them locally was a challenge so it’s always a pleasure when they put on a show for their hometown crowd.

The only thing better than seeing a local favorite, free of charge, is doing it in an intimate setting like the Tremont Tavern.

Tremont famously sports a wide selection of your favorite brews and a menu that consistently ranks among Chattanooga’s favorite, and taking that with an up-close and personal view of the 9th Street Stompers, just go ahead and mark Friday night down as this is where you’ll want to be!

The show starts at 10 p.m. Be there. You won’t be disappointed.

