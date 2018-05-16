Stone Temple Pilots soar into The Signal Tuesday night

We’re lucky to live in a city that not only has an incredible local music scene, but also has the clout to pull in big name acts time and time again.

It seems that a great deal of well-known bands, solo acts, and duos eventually find their way into the Scenic City for a show now and again, and with the range of venues we offer, it’s not hard to see why.

The Singal is a place you can always count on to pull in outrageously talented musicians and this week is no different as Stone Temple Pilots will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

A band that most have heard of (if you aren’t already a fan, that is) with what is sure to be a badass show with a killer lineup, their show at The Signal is a can’t miss for old and new fans alike.

After the release of their debut album Core in 1992, the band became one of the most commercially successful bands of the ‘90s and as fans will tell you, it’s not hard to see why they were, and still are, so damn good despite shifts in the role of lead vocals over the years.

See them for yourself if you haven’t already when they soar into The Signal this week.