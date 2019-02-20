Stringer’s Ridge Band At OddStory Brewing

Stringer’s Ridge Band bridges the span between old world and new with their masterful blend of Celtic folk, old time music, and string band tunes. And this Friday you can hear them up close and personal at OddStory Brewing Company at 336 E. MLK.

If you’re already a fan of these styles of music, you’ll find much to love in Stringer’s Ridge Band, but even if you’re unsure where you stand on the genres, it’s more than worth it to simply take this musical journey through history, following the jigs, reels, and ballads so many of our ancestors carried with them across the broad western ocean to plant new roots in Appalachia.

The hills and valleys of the southeast proved fertile ground for planting the seeds of Scotland and Ireland’s music, where it quickly took hold and grew into something new and wholly American. Stringer’s Ridge runs the gamut of this history of Celtic sound.

The show is from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and the music will stir passions in your blood you scarcely knew were there. It’s the hottest show this side of St. Patrick’s Day and it happens Friday night at OddStory Brewing (where they also have some very fine beer).