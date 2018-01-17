Subterranean Cirqus and ThunderSnowCone descend on JJ’s Bohemia this Saturday

River City Rumpus is at it again with another command performance by renowned Philly artists, performers and weirdos ThunderSnowCone who are back in town to take the stake with beloved local artists, performers and weirdos, The Subterranean Cirqus.

This Saturday, the mayhem descends upon J.J.’s Bohemia starting at 9 p.m. with an ensemble cast of circus freaks, geeks, contortionists, dancers, jugglers, sword swallowers, fakirs, and pretty much any other sort of sideshow beauty you can imagine.

Always a packed house, never a dull moment, patrons are urged to get there early to enjoy the styling so such nationally known artists as Scarlett Storm, Titano Odd Fellow, Pinkie-The Princess of Pain, Rebel Rabbitt, Juno Mars, Leroy Lewis, Lazarus Hellgate, Pollyanna HighGloss, Bridgette Martin, Bobby F. Anderson and many more!

It’s a night guaranteed to thrill, chill, fulfill and, probably, give you some erotic nightmares later on. Plus a lot of “did I just see what I saw?”...and yes, you did just see that.

ThunderSnowCone, Subterranean Circus

Saturday, 9 p.m.

JJ’s Bohemia

231 E. MLK Blvd.

jjsbohemia.com