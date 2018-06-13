SummerWeen is upon us this Saturday at JJ's Bohemia

Although I touched on it a few weeks ago, the date has almost arrived and the event, which promises to be one of the better bashes of the summer, is one you don’t want to miss.

So what do you get when you combine a collection of performance artists, contortionists, jugglers, freaks, geeks and Chattanooga’s premier surf-horror band with the cartoon equivalent of Twin Peaks and the X-Files?

You get SummerWeen, baby, the best bang for your buck since the big one and this Saturday the party is ON at J.J.’s Bohemia.

The event features the talents of those lovable rascals from Subterranean Cirqus coupled with their groovy pals and returning Chatt-town favorites, Cut Throat Freak Show along with THE EMOTRON whose act is…anything but predictable.

Music will be provided by the Fab Three, Genki Genki Panic whose high energy surf sounds sometimes obscure the wicked cleverness of their lyrics like a Luchador mask obscures the chiseled features of a handsome mug.

The event, being SummerWeen after all, is a costume affair where dressing up as your favorite character isn’t required, but encouraged. Of course this writer is in no way responsible for what happens to any poor soul who comes in street clothes insisting they are costumed as “an ordinary person”.

There’s nothing ordinary about SummerWeen 2018 and if you miss it, you’ve missed one of the freakiest and funnest parties of the summer.