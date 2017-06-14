Sweet sounds on the Summer Solstice all around town

It’s time to bust out your guitars, violins, harmonicas, and, yes, recorders (thank you, kindergarten music teachers), and make some music. Make Music Day is a worldwide celebration on June 21st of, you guessed it, music.

Make Music Day started in France in 1982 and has been spreading across the globe, even to our little corner of southeast Tennessee.

Make Music Day in Chattanooga, according to director Taryn Balwinski is important because it encourages “all Chattanoogans to create and celebrate music with the rest of the world.” You can even learn a new instrument during the Make Music School in Choo Choo Gardens.

Specifically, one of these lessons is a free ukulele lesson taught by local instrumentalist, Amanda Rose. All you have to do is BYOU (Bring Your Own Ukulele), and free ukulele songbooks will be provided. With this lesson, you can finally learn how to play “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

If playing music isn’t your thing, there will also be over 50 free concerts all over Chattanooga. Enjoy the longest day of the year by listening, playing, or dancing to the sweet sounds of Make Music Day.

Make Music Day

Wednesday, July 21st, starting at Noon

Various downtown locations

www.makemusicday.org