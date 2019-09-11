Swinging And Stomping At Barking Legs

Fresh off the release of one of the year’s best albums, the 9th Street Stompers will be appearing this Friday the 13th (with a full moon, no less) at Barking Legs Theater for an evening of swing music and dancing.

The evening kicks off at 7 p.m. with free lessons in swing dancing (so be sure to bring your best dancing shoes). Then from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. you’ll get the opportunity to show off what you’ve learned with a scorching set of swing music from one of Chattanooga’s most beloved groups.

The 9th Street Stompers are an outfit of well-dressed no-counts chopping on acoustic instruments and singing about life, death, love, and liquor. They cull up the musical scenery of an era when the lines between swing, gypsy jazz, blues, rockabilly, and tango weren’t nearly as hard and fast as the drinking and dancing.

Barking Legs features a gorgeous dance floor and one of the more acoustically perfect rooms to be found anywhere, the ideal venue to travel back in time to an era spanning pre-prohibition to the post-war boom.

Tickets are available in advance for eight dollars, ten dollars at the door, so grab your dancing shoes and hoof it up with the Stompers at Barking Legs this Friday night!