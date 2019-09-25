Synchronicity EDM Pre-Party

Are you ready for some EDM? The annual Synchronicity Festival is just around the corner, and the folks at Soundsystem Cultures have decided to throw a Synchronicity Pre-Party this Thursday night at JJ’s Bohemia.

One of the longest-running grassroots EDM festivals, Synchronicity Festival is local to Chattanooga and will be celebrating its tenth year with a program featuring many local, regional, and national artists in genres including electro, drum and bass, house, and dubstep.

To tease the upcoming festivities, the Pre-Party will also host a range of EDM bands and sounds in an exciting lineup including Wreckno, Sound System Dub Collection, M3WT, and Era-Step.

Wreckno will be headlining the party, which features powerful Funktion-One sound by Chattanooga production studio Soundsystem Cultures. The EDM musician, based out of Los Vegas, is known for his originality, individuality, and shining performances. His talent and charismatic nature have made Wreckno one of EDM’s most popular practitioners.

The Pre-Party will be held at JJ’s Bohemia this Thursday and starts at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $10 and can be bought online at theticketingco.com/event-synchronicityfestivalpreparty

To attend the party, you must be 21 years old, so make sure to bring ID. For more information, call Soundsystem Cultures at (561) 314-9826 or JJ’s Bohemia at (423) 362-5695.