T-Rextasy headlines the Palace Picture House this Friday

I have two hundred words to promote three things: a venue, a band and their cause. The venue is The Palace Picture House, the place to see, as they put it, “weird ass cinema.” Independently owned and operated, PPH is the area’s only arthouse/alternative cinema and as such it is an absolute treasure.

This Friday, July 7th, The Palace Picture House is hosting a very special event, featuring a very special band.

The band is T-Rextasy, a punk band from New York known for clever writing, sense of humor and “surfy garage fuzz.”

The ladies are also former attendees and volunteers for the “Girls Rock Camp” in NYC, crediting the band’s very existence to that experience which is why they are playing in support of Chattanooga Girls Rock.

The show is no mere performance, but rather a supply drive for CGR. It is an all ages show, children get are admitted free of charge. The Palace Picture House events page has a list of items the CGR staff still need.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with a showing of the independent film, A Very Sordid Wedding, an examination of bigotry and bias, followed by an art exhibition by Beizar Aradini and finally a performance by T-Rextasy, all to support a great venue and a great cause.