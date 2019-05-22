Tall Tale Album Release

Chattanooga is known for our strong history in folk and bluegrass music, as well as Appalachian storytelling. Caney Creek Company falls in the sweet spot of that triangle. Their second album, Tall Tale, has just dropped and they’ll be celebrating with a concert at Songbirds this Saturday.

Less than three years old, Caney Creek Company consists of songwriter Konstantine Vlasis, accompanied by musicians Katie and Corey Bradford and Drew Streip. The band leapt to local prominence with performances at River City Sessions and Road to Nightfall.

Their sound, both urgent and wistful, balances Katie’s poignant vocal work with pushy banjo-picking and cane-syrup-sweet fiddling. Occasionally, they start to really rock out, leaping from bluegrass straight into folk rock that’ll have you snapping your fingers, stomping your feet, and twirling your skirts.

At all times, they sound fresh and engaged, as if they’ve just discovered these age-old sounds for the first time.

Saturday is a thank you to fans, with each attendee receiving a free hard copy of Tall Tale. It’s only $10 online, so what are you waiting for? Get your ticket on Eventbrite.com, then show up at Songbirds North at 6 p.m. for a great show.