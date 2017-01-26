Tapping In To Your Subkoncious (& more)

Tapping in to your Subkoncious (and more)...

There are more than a few great shows coming up in the next couple of weeks. Two in particular to mention this week.

First off, Subkonscious, reviewed in these hallowed in April of last year (available online) is teaming up with local hard-edged alt-metal group Emerge to play at Mayo’s on Brainerd Road, Friday, February 3rd. The style and sound of these two bands makes for a great bill and is one more step in Mayo’s re-emerging reputation as a venue for serious music.

The following Saturday, February 11th sees the Clash in Chattanooga, a quadruple threat of Mass Driver from Knoxville, Mountain King, Pale Rider and local all-star band Obliviots at Ziggy’s.

It’s a bit of brilliance that this show has a ton of old-school feel while being part of the ongoing New Year’s Resolution of Ziggy’s to give its performance venue a facelift (the actual venue is now known as The Music Box at Ziggy’s.)

No one can deny that Ziggy’s has a long history of hosting some of Chattanooga’s most interesting and original bands and this concert, along with several others including the Jan. 28th New Beginnings Show, is part of the move to revamp and revitalize the historic venue.

Show some love for some great bands and familiar haunts.