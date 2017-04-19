Tennessee Live, STS9 After Party, Girls Rock!

Plenty of great stuff coming up in and around Chattanooga starting off with an episode of one of the areas hottest new venues/projects.

Tennessee Live! is a new, local televised event taking place at The Venue Creekside located in downtown Cleveland at the old Village Theater. This Friday, the Venue will be broadcasting live on WTNB-TV and will feature the talents of Josh Minchew, One Shot Down, Preston Parris and As A Leper.

A bold experiment with some good corporate sponsorship, Tennessee Live! promises to be the next big thing in the local music scene.On Tuesday, JJ’s Bohemia and ChattaBoogie Music present the STS9 after party featuring Higher Learning, Daily Bread and Tryezz Official. Doors open at 10 p.m., tickets are available and it’s a good idea to go ahead and pick them up as this in all likelihood will sell out quickly.

Finally, stop by Zanzibar Studios next Friday, April 28th from 5:30 to 7 p.m. for the Chattanooga Girls Rock fundraiser/Happy Hour Mixer. Drinks, truffles and more, all to raise money for one of the coolest causes in the area, Chattanooga Girls Rock!