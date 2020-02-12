Texas Talent With A Pint

Hoping for something a little more unique than dinner and a movie this Valentine’s Day? Or maybe looking for a fun way to celebrate Singles Awareness Day with your friends? For a truly stellar performance this Friday, go see Amber Carrington at Chattanooga’s own OddStory Brewing Co. at 7 p.m.

You may have seen the Texas native as a semi-finalist on the award-winning competition show The Voice in 2013 where she stunned judges and audiences with her powerhouse vocals.

Since then, she has shared the stage with the likes of David Foster and Vince Gill as she continues to hone her skills as a vocalist and a performer.

Carrington’s musical influences include Dolly Parton, Beyoncé, and Adele—a surprisingly diverse mix of vocal and music styles but with a voice as versatile as hers, why choose just one genre?

Although her roots are in country music, Carrington has performed everything from country ballads to punk rock jams, and she nails it every time.

While you listen, grab some of OddStory’s limited edition Coffee and Donuts Pastry stout. Made with a blend of Julie Darling’s donuts and Mean Mug cold brew, it’s like drinking a pint of home.