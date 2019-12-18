The Annual Celtic Christmas Show & Clothing Drive

Mark your calendars for next Saturday, Dec. 28th, as the Honest Pint presents their Fifth Annual Celtic Christmas Show and Clothing Drive for the Community Kitchen.

Featuring performances by the Wolf Hounds, Tri-Selkie, The Molly Maguires, and guest appearances by some of your favorite musicians and artists from all walks of life, the event is one more opportunity to share the love and light of the season with friends and family while extending that same spirit to Chattanooga’s often overlooked less fortunate.

There is no cover charge, but attendees are asked to bring whatever articles of clothing (particularly coats and blankets but anything is acceptable) to the event where they will be personally collected by a well-known and beloved community figure then distributed directly to those whose need is especially great this time of year.

If you don’t have any used clothing to donate, gifts of new socks, toiletries and other sundry items are gratefully accepted. Please remember, everything you donate will go directly to the homeless.