The Art of the Singer/Songwriter class returns

Due to overwhelming popularity and demand, vocal coach Trish Ferrell Wileman and singer/songwriter Butch Ross are back with their highly regarded, “Art of the Singer/Song Writer Class.”

The Tuesday night program kicks off on August 1st with a concert (location to be announced) and meets every Tuesday thereafter from August 8th through September 12th at the Mountain Arts Community Center at 809 Kentucky Ave. on Signal Mountain. Class time runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Areas of instruction include vocal performance, songwriting, microphone skills and stagecraft and feature a host of guest speakers and instructors including Ryan Oyer, Amber Fults, Anthony Quails, storyteller Jim Pfitzer and many more.

Trish and Butch use the class to offer a comfortable and non-intimidating environment in which aspiring performers can build confidence, find inspiration and build valuable and rewarding relationships with other artists.

The opening concert is a special performance by previous students and the workshop culminates with a coffee shop performance featuring the work of the current class, allowing each new student an opportunity to showcase their work and put to practice the skills learned over the course of instruction.

Accompanying instruments are helpful, but not required and tuition discounts are available prior to July 15th. The course is open to artists and performers age 16 and up and space is limited so it is vital to make reservations now. Contact Trish Wileman at tfwileman@gmail.com or call (941) 330-5547