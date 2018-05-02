The Art of the Singer/Songwriter, Junior Edition

Trish Ferrell Williams and Butch Ross return with their ever-popular “The Art of the Singer/Songwriter” workshop with a new twist, the Junior edition.

It’s a children-friendly version of the workshop, geared specifically towards kids ages 11 to 16, and runs June 4th to June 8th at Mountain Arts Community Center.

To date, Trish and Butch have graduated six classes of adults from the annual event and given its tremendous value and acclaim the series has received, it seems only logical (and frankly, overdue) to extend the same educational opportunity to the younger crowd.

Songwriting, vocal technique, stagecraft and more will be presented in an easy-to-grasp format including group games and exercise, culminating in a live performance for friends and family at the end of the course.

Speaking as an adult musician who spent years figuring out the sorts of things Butch and Trish teach in a matter of days, I cannot stress enough how valuable the course will be to the budding musician in your family.

Class size is being kept small to allow greater one-on-one interaction with students, and the duo’s easy-going, low pressure, friendly approach and extensive knowledge of performance will provide a rock-solid foundation for aspiring young artists everywhere.For more information or to sign up now (and classes will fill up early) contact Trish at tfwileman@gmail.com or call (941) 330-5547.