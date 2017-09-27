The beauty and soul of Nathan Angelo

Come out to the Songbirds Guitar Museum this Friday to hear Nathan Angelo and his tight-knit band as they entertain listeners with an energetic performance.

Nathan Angelo offers his listeners a fresh take on pop music as he combines the style of jazz and the heartache of the Delta Blues to create his own sound with ease.

His love of music was formed at a young age while in the pews of his church, where he witnessed the power of music to carry listeners beyond their current situations.

For the past decade, Nathan has captivated listeners across the country with his high-spirited shows and has caught the fascination of loyal fans through his emotional and powerful songwriting which has allowed him to independently sell over 40,000 albums.

Nathan’s latest album A Matter of Time reflects his journey through the life-altering experiences of becoming a father and facing his daughter’s rare, life-threatening metabolic disease. Thankfully, Nathan’s daughter received a liver transplant, and the album wrestles with the aches of adversity and celebrates the beauty of life and the hope he has for his daughter.

A Matter of Time embraces the soul, classic R&B and piano-pop of some of Nathan’s influences including Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye and Elton John. It’s a show you won’t want to miss.

Nathan Angelo

Friday, 7 p.m.

Songbirds Guitar Museum

35 Station St.

(423) 531-2473

www.songbirdsguitars.com