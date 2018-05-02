The Big Easy on the Bluff this Thursday

In the mood for a mix of traditional jazz, neo-soul, R&B and funk? Then find yourself at the Hunter Art Museum this Thursday night for Bands on the Bluff: Big Easy on the Bluff.

Kicking off the annual music series will be some of the sultriest, New Orleans-inspired crooning from Chattanooga’s best jazz vocalists and musicians. Singer Mary Edwards and musicians Dexter Bell, Marcus Dotson, and Yattie Westfield will perform a little bit of everything in their arsenal, making for one jazzed up Thursday.

A cash bar will be on hand to quench your thirst needs with wine and other available spirits. Mouthwatering beignets will be available to continue the Big Easy vibe as well as some cool ice cream treats to beat the heat, provided by Clumpie’s.

Beyond the music, there will be a painting demo and book signing of “The Souls of Free Folk” by Josiah Golson, author and local Chattanoogan who was inspired by W.E.B DuBois’ 1903 collection of essays.

Prior to the show at 6 p.m., starting at 4 p.m. that afternoon the Hunter will be celebrating the work done by Education Fellows, a group of teachers from across the region that have developed models for STEAM using the Hunter’s galleries.

Bands on the Bluff is so much more than just music, so don’t miss out on all the fun.

Bands on the Bluff: Big Easy on the Bluff

Thursday, 6 p.m.

The Hunter Museum of American Art

10 Bluff View Ave.

huntermuseum.org