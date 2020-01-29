The Bob Marley Birthday Bash

It's time once again for the annual Bob Marley Birthday Bash, a tradition that started back in 1998 at Rhythm ‘N Brews.

It has rightfully earned the reputation of being one of the biggest and best celebrations of its kind as friends, fans, family and musicians make the pilgrimage back to the yard to honor the memory and living legacy of one of the most popular, beloved, and influential musicians of the 20th century.

Hosted by Chattanooga’s own beloved Milele Roots at J.J.’s Bohemia, the party will see the return of many Milele alumni as well as last year’s guest of honor, Ras James Shield (the original singer and frontman for Irie Nation) who reportedly had so much fun last year that before the night was done he had already said, “Sign me up for next year!”

A celebration of Bob, love, and Milele, it’s the reunion of your chosen family, all happening this Saturday at J.J.’s Bohemia.

Doors open at 8 p.m., music starts at 10 p.m., and the good vibes go on forever.