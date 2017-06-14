The Bohannons are ready to drop a new album

There’s plenty going on musically in the upcoming days, but one of the most genuinely exciting events is that Chattanooga musical demigods The Bohannons are releasing a brand new album this Friday evening at 9 p.m. at J.J.’s Bohemia.

No need to sing the praises of this iconic Chattanooga band, their reputation is well known, so all there is to say is hey, here’s a thing nobody will want to miss.

On the other hand, if you find yourself further up the road that evening, Dumpy’s up on the Ocoee is presenting an absolute powerhouse show featuring The Ryan Oyer Band, Webb Barringer and Ashley and the X’s. Any one of those three would make for a fantastic evening, the lot of them together is as good as it gets.

As a final note, the Chattanooga Girl’s Rock Camp is in the midst of an ongoing “loaner gear” drive. Now in its second year, the group that empowers young girls by offering a crash course in song writing and musical performance in a week-long summer camp format needs gear.

Instruments, sound reinforcement, and basically anything related to music is in short supply and your contribution, temporary or permanent, will go a long way towards the musical education of some wonderful kids.

If you want to help, email chattanoogagirlsrock@gmail.com with the subject line “Gear Drive” for more information or to volunteer. Trust me, it’s worth it.