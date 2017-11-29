The Love Shack comes to town as Cindy Wilson graces JJ's Bohemia

Before “Rock Lobster” and “Love Shack”, Cindy Wilson shared a tropical flaming volcano cocktail at a Chinese restaurant with a group of friends that sparked a historical impromptu jam session.

In 1977, this same group of friends gathered the courage to play again (probably after drinking another flaming volcano) at a party, and the B-52’s as we know them today were formally united.

Cindy is credited with a coining many of the B-52’s signature elements, like the “call-and-response” vocals, groovy vibes, and popular solo female tracks in the earlier albums. However, Wilson took many leaves from the band since the late 70’s for varying reasons, always seeming to reunite with the group during their peak moments in music history.

On Thursday night, Cindy will be stopping in to JJ’s Bohemia in continuation of her solo tour. She’ll be rocking tracks from an unreleased album titled CHANGE, which becomes available only a day after her Chattanooga performance while also marking the 40th anniversary of the B-52’s first performance.

Even if you’re vaguely familiar with her earlier work, Cindy Wilson is an international music icon that can’t be missed. If you happen to find yourself in the downtown area on the 30th make sure you get to JJ’s at least six hours early to save a spot near the stage.

Cindy Wilson

Thursday, 9 p.m.

JJ’s Bohemia

231 E. MLK Blvd.

(423) 266-1400

jjsbohemia.com