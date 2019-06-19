The Minds Behind The Melodies

Have you ever wondered where songwriters got the inspiration for their songs? Puckett’s is hosting a new type of live music experience this weekend titled “Songs & Stories”, showcasing original songs and the ideas that brought those songs to life. Featuring local songwriters Anthony Quails, Cody James Harris, Katrina Barclay, and Mike Crowder, this event is being put on by the Chattanooga Songwriter’s Association and is sure to be a hit.

Expect each of the four songwriters to deliver an incredibly soulful show, with each individual bringing their own panache to the stage. Both Quails and Harris showcase a hearty Americana and folk style with catchy guitar riffs and thoughtful lyrics, which is sure to play well with Barclay’s ability to pair beautiful lyrics with alternative blues, as well as Crowder’s stunning knack for R&B. All these artists are veterans to their craft and sure to have some great insight as to how they wrote their songs.

This is certainly an event you won’t want to miss, especially since Puckett’s is providing an intimate, “in the round” stage where concert goers will be level with the artists. As if you needed another reason to go, this is a free event starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Puckett’s Restaurant and Grocery at 2 W. Aquarium Way. For more information, visit puckettsgro.com