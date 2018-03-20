The Moon River Festival is coming to Chattanooga

AC Entertainment and Drew Holcomb are excited to unveil the initial artist lineup for the 2018 Moon River Music Festival. This year's edition of the two-day event will feature 22 acts across two stages, taking place on the banks of the beautiful Tennessee River at Coolidge Park in Chattanooga, TN on September 8 & 9.

The 2018 lineup features a specially curated group of artists including: The Avett Brothers, The Head and the Heart, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, Judah & The Lion, Trampled By Turtles, Margo Price, Mavis Staples, I'm With Her, The Dirty Guv'nahs, Joseph, The Secret Sisters and many more!

"In 2014, we started Moon River Music Festival to showcase my hometown, Memphis, Tennessee, in all of its underrated glory," said festival founder Drew Holcomb. "For the last few years we have done exactly that, and brought people from all over the country to see Memphis and experience our incredible festival. We are very proud of what we have accomplished."

"As we outgrew the stunning and historic Levitt Shell, we realized we had an opportunity to dream, and we have set our sights on expanding the original vision of Moon River. Chattanooga is primed for a music festival like Moon River, and the city has opened its arms to us. It is the gateway to the Appalachian Mountains and one of the most beautiful cities in the region. Coolidge Park is right in the center of town, connected to one the world's largest pedestrian bridges, Walnut Street Bridge, overlooking the Tennessee River."

Tickets for Moon River go on sale this Thursday exclusively at www.MoonRiverFestival.com with a limited allotment of general admission weekend passes starting at only $99.50 + fees.

VIP weekend passes are available for $374.50 + fees and include: