The Otherworld Comes To Town

This Thursday, come experience the other-worldly sounds of the theremin and lap steel guitar at Barking Legs Theater.

Duo Scott Burland and Frank Schultz have been performing together for more than 13 years, exposing crowds to sounds that mimic those one would imagine echoing from the deep sea or outer space.

The theremin is an instrument that uses magical elements to manipulate sound waves without the artist making contact with it. When Burland and Schultz paired up, they created a new and unexpected way for people to experience music.

Alongside Burland and Shultz, another duo will stand. Or dance, rather.

Ann Law and Beth Markham Herring go all the way back to 1992 when they began dancing together. On Thursday night, they will be free-style dancing to the music performed by Burland and Scott.

If you go to this event, prepare to be put in a trance, because the music they create is nothing short of hypnotic. There is no telling how Law and Herring will interpret the music, so the dance, too, will be a surprise.

Dreamy, whimsical, ambient. Adjectives like these may attempt to describe this one-of-a-kind show, but cannot fully capture it. You will just have to come and see for yourself.