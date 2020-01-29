The Phoenix Of Rock ‘N Roll

If you like bluesy rock, feminism, and vocals that demand your attention, then Emily Wolfe is the perfect storm. Wolfe effectively mixes rapier wit and self-reflection to create provocative lyrics accompanied by guitar riffs that make you sway.

And while you’re listening to her shred, make sure to get a look at Wolfe’s signature Epiphone guitar prototype—that she helped design herself—in case you want to get one of your own when it’s released next year.

So it’s only appropriate her performance be at Songbirds Guitar Museum on February first, which comes the day after she releases her new single “Ghost Limb Gambler”. Concertgoers will even get a sneak peek at some previously unreleased songs that just might appear on her next LP.

The songs on Wolfe’s latest, self-titled album demonstrate her range of musicality and emotion, and you can hear a sampling of each at emilywolfemusic.com. With songs from the spirited “Holy Roller”, to the deliciously seductive “Bad Behavior”, to the heart-melting “Steady”, everyone will have a different favorite.

After overcoming her struggle with addiction that resulted in a terrifying brush with death, Emily Wolfe has become more powerful and more creative than ever. You don’t want to miss her hair-raising live performance!