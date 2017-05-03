The Pretty Reckless rocks out Track 29 on Sunday

When I really like something, I surround myself with it. For example, I really loved the show Gossip Girl in my late high school, early college days, and because I loved it so much I absorbed every piece of media to do with any of the major characters.

I’d watch previous movies they’d been in, shows they’d guest starred on, etc. So when one of my favorite characters Jenny Humphrey, (actually known as Taylor Momsen) debuted a rock band known as The Pretty Reckless, I was automatically in love.

The Pretty Reckless will be performing their alt rock sound at Track 29 on Sunday. Their music progressed as I grew up and out of that phase, and seems to have taken a very dark turn into a much more sinister sound and feel than what I experienced as a slightly edgy teen, but Momsen’s vocals and her band’s peak rock performance has held true.

Songs off their most recent album Who You Selling For feature names like, “The Devil’s Back,” “Prisoner,” and “Take Me Down,” whose single cover art featured a naked Momsen shrouded in a simple black robe and a giant black cross turned downward pointing arrow painted on her bare chest and stomach.

It’ll certainly be an interesting and electric show that surely won’t be lacking in angst and aggression. And lots of black clothing.

The Pretty Reckless

Sunday, 9 p.m.

Track 29

1400 Market St.

(423) 521-2929

www.track29.co