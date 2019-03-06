The Sensible John Cowan

A touring member of The Doobie Brothers—a band which has seemingly never stopped touring since their inception—John Cowan rarely has a chance to shine on his own. This is a shame, since Cowan’s vocal ability and talent as a bass guitarist have landed him considerable acclaim even amidst the prolific bands he plays amongst.

This Saturday night, though, fans can hear the man esteemed as “the voice of new grass” and his ensemble of Darin and Brooke Alridge on the Barking Legs stage.

Formerly the bassist of the New Grass Revival, Cowan is responsible for shifting bluegrass to a new progressive sound incorporating features of jazz, world music, rock, and folk. The resulting genre from this amalgamation, new grass, would influence modern country legends Dixie Chicks, Garth Brooks, and Darius Rucker.

Evidently, Cowan’s musical impact isn’t isolated to one genre, as listeners hear shades of “newgrass” even in today’s quite varied country sound.

If Cowan’s vocal ability is resonant enough to influence today’s country icons and be proclaimed “the voice of newgrass”, it would be a pity to miss a rare opportunity of the bluegrass veteran’s incomparable solo performance.

John Cowan will be performing at the Barking Legs Theater this Saturday at 8 p.m. For more information and tickets, visit barkinglegs.org or call (423) 624-5347.