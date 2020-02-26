The Sound Of Humanity

If you ask local composer and musician Ben Van Winkle why he makes music, he’ll tell you: “To express our humanity. And express that we are all just humans.”

I would have to agree that his music does just that. Van Winkle successfully captures the essence of the human experience with unique arrangements, stirring vocals, and just the right amount of poignancy to take your breath away.

And you can experience his music yourself at the pre-release party for his debut album Saunter On this Saturday. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Palace Theater, and here’s a heads up: if you pre-order the album, you get in for free!

Saunter On has been two years in the making and twenty-two different musicians contributed to the creation of this album, many of whom will be available to meet at the event.

Van Winkle says of this album, “It’s personal, extremely detailed and rich with texture and emotion in ways I didn’t know I was capable of creating.”

For the very first time, all the contributors to this album will listen to their creation together—you don’t want to miss being a part of this joyful, passionate community.