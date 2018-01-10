The sweet sounds of Noah Zacharin at Charles & Myrtle's Coffeehouse

For the sweet, sweet sound of music, you won’t have to look far this weekend. Singer-songwriter Noah Zacharin will be gracing Charles and Myrtle’s Coffeehouse with his beautiful blend of charming lyrics and masterfully played acoustic guitar this Saturday night.

His 2007 album release Waiting On Your Love recently reached the ten-year anniversary mark, but the title song is one that won’t fade from memory. One listen and you’ll be hitting repeat over and over, for much more than decades to come.

Between the skillful picking of the dreamy, folk-inspired tune and lyrics like “I wake at the crack and the creak and the least of sounds, hammer my heart shut and hope the dark will take us down” it’ll be hard not to close your eyes and float along.

With the recent anniversary come rumors (per Noah’s YouTube Channel) of a re-release along with a DVD of American Sign Language depicting each song’s lyrics.

Expect great things from attending Charles and Myrtle’s Coffeehouse this weekend. Noah won’t leave you disappointed, that’s for sure.

Noah Zacharin

Saturday, 7 p.m.

Charles & Myrtle’s Coffeehouse

105 McBrien Rd.

(423) 892-4960

www.christunity.org