The Traveling Ones Travel To Chattanooga

Nashville based Americana duo The Traveling Ones will be traveling through Chattanooga to regale us with bluesy-folk power ballads from their first album, Meet Me There. The album, which the couple released in February of 2017, contains metaphors of their love accompanied by imagery of their southern roots.

Similar to the plot of Disney’s High School Musical, Emily and Justin of The Traveling Ones met at an open mic night and never left. Their songs have a unique quality between the lyrics, the plucky guitars, and the harmonies that calls to mind both open roads and open hearts.

The combination of Emily’s silky voice and Justin’s twangy one is what I imagine the children of Norah Jones and Tim McGraw would sound like—a little soul, a little blues, a little country, a lot of harmonica.

With sentimental love songs like “Yours Tonight”, “Here in the Light”, and “Ride With Me”, I anticipate this show will be a date night hit, as well as a favorite for anyone who appreciates some heartfelt Texas soul.

The Chattanooga stop on The Traveling Ones’ journey will take place at Puckett’s downtown starting at 9 p.m. this Friday night.