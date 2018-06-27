The Traveling Ones Travel To Chattanooga

by

The Traveling Ones Travel To Chattanooga

Nashville based Americana duo The Traveling Ones will be traveling through Chattanooga to regale us with bluesy-folk power ballads from their first album, Meet Me There. The album, which the couple released in February of 2017, contains metaphors of their love accompanied by imagery of their southern roots. 

Similar to the plot of Disney’s High School Musical, Emily and Justin of The Traveling Ones met at an open mic night and never left. Their songs have a unique quality between the lyrics, the plucky guitars, and the harmonies that calls to mind both open roads and open hearts. 

The combination of Emily’s silky voice and Justin’s twangy one is what I imagine the children of Norah Jones and Tim McGraw would sound like—a little soul, a little blues, a little country, a lot of harmonica.

With sentimental love songs like “Yours Tonight”, “Here in the Light”, and “Ride With Me”, I anticipate this show will be a date night hit, as well as a favorite for anyone who appreciates some heartfelt Texas soul. 

The Chattanooga stop on The Traveling Ones’ journey will take place at Puckett’s downtown starting at 9 p.m. this Friday night.

by

DI 15.26

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

June 27, 2018

Thursday

June 28, 2018

Friday

June 29, 2018

Saturday

June 30, 2018

Sunday

July 1, 2018

Monday

July 2, 2018

Tuesday

July 3, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours