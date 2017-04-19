The Weeks kick off the weekend

The Weeks are a high-energy rock and roll band that has an immense amount of stage presence. This dynamic group will be showing off their polished musical skills and solid vocals from lead singer Cyle Barnes.

After forming the band with his twin brother and drummer Cain, the Barnes brothers teamed up with guitarist Sam Williams and bass player Damien Bone. The group went on a wild road tour that had them touring almost non-stop from 2011-2015, where they were able to tour Europe with Kings of Leon.

Now The Weeks are releasing their second album, Easy. The Weeks wrote this album after their very long tour, and turned out a punchy, loud, and unique mix of their strengths as artists. The Weeks are reminiscent of The Kooks and other bands that walk that line between rock and roll and punk.

The group decided to name their sophomore album Easy, according to drummer Cain Barnes, “Because every time I make music with these guys, it’s easy.” It’s not surprising that making music is easy for this group who have been working together and making music since they were teenagers.

The Weeks

Friday, 9 p.m.

The Revelry Room

41 Station Street

(423) 521-2929

www.revelryroom.co