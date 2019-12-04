These Aren't Broadway Cats

If you’re looking for a taste of the Emerald Isle, Saturday nights at The Honest Pint will scratch that itch with their ongoing series of Celtic performers including this week’s new act, Fractious Cats.

To borrow a line from Tom Waits, the trio is well-versed in “brawlers, bawlers, and bastards”. Ranging from the strictly traditional to the thoroughly modern, the Cats’ music is comprised of history, ferocity, good will, humor, and more than a touch of silliness delivered with a healthy dose of jokes and story-telling.

Their collection of familiar favorites from Ireland, Scotland, and Wales is counterpointed by some deeper cuts that will likely be new to all but the most ardent fans of all things Celtic.

The show, which is free, starts at 9 p.m. and yes, they do take requests (as long as it isn’t “The Unicorn”.)