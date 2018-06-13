"These Three: Faith, Hope, and Love" at Barking Legs Theater

For some of us, chamber music may seem like the far-off compositions of a by-gone era. This is just simply not the case. String quartets (and those who play them) are still alive and well, and vibrant, original pieces are still composed for our modern listening pleasure.

For two evenings, Thursday and Friday this week, CoMAP (Contemporary, Collaborative, Community Musical Arts Projects) presents “These Three: Faith, Hope, and Love”, a chamber music performance of pieces by UTC professor and composer, Jonathan McNair, remembering Chattanooga urban design leader Christian Sinclair Rushing, as well as pieces by Stephen Michael Gryc and Samuel Barber.

The chamber music will be accompanied by poetry and visual art, in an attempt to leave attendees “breathless, raw, and uncovered.”

With the combination of different facets of art, the artists hope to create audio and visual landscapes, to transport their audiences to places unreal, but also to sculpt an urban landscape we are familiar with in honor of someone who helped design it.

CoMAP has a passion for sharing chamber music, and these artists hope to convey that passion and help it to grow in Chattanooga. Music and art lovers of all kinds should choose either the Thursday or the Friday show, both at 7:30 p.m. for $20.

These Three: Faith, Hope, and Love

Thursday & Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Barking Legs Theater

1307 Dodds Ave.

barkinglegs.org