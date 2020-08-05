This Friday’s Nightfall Features Old-Time Music by a New Generation

Nightfall, Chattanooga’s long-lived free summertime music series being presented virtually this season, will present a great night of old-time and string music this Friday starting at 7 pm with local musicians The Other Brothers, followed at 7:20 pm by a headline set by the Hogslop String Band from Nashville.

Recorded at the newly renovated Mountain Arts Community Center (the MACC) on Signal Mountain, the show will be streamed from 7-8 pm on the Nightfall Music Series Facebook page as well as on Nightfall Virtual August 7 on YouTube. John Rawlston, Nightfall’s stage manager for over 30 years, will host. Nightfall is produced by Chattanooga Presents.

Opening the show at 7 pm is The Other Brothers. An improvisational jug band comprised of Jon Wimpee (guitar/vocals), BJ Hightower (bass/vocals), Joe Rogers-Jones (percussion), and Joe Dill (banjo/vocals), The Other Brothers entertain audiences with a unique blend of music, magic and showmanship. Their performances include bluegrass, country, folk, jazz andr hits from the ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s.

Headlining the show with a 40-minute set from 7:20-8 pm will be the Hogslop String Band from Nashville. Hogslop is rooted in traditional southern American old-time string band music passed down from generations of family and friends. Formed in 2009, they soon set about winning every major string band competition in the south. Since then, they’ve incorporated their own songwriting into the mix, resulting in a cross-genre that blends country, pysch, and astounding stamina that creates energetic performances and pushes the boundaries of what old-time music can be.

Hogslop has shared stages with the likes of The Avett Brothers, Lukas Nelson, Del McCoury, Punch Brothers, The Infamous Stringdusters, and Yonder Mountain String Band.

Virtual Nightfall shows will continue each Friday night through the end of August.

