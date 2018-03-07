Time to celebrate the Irish with the 5th Annual St. Paddy's On The Parkway

It’s that time of year again! St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner and SoundCorps and the Honest Pint are doing it up right with the fifth annual St. Paddy’s Party on the Parkway, a day-long arts and entertainment event featuring some of your favorite local acts with all proceeds going to benefit SoundCorps and Chattanooga’s Kids on the Block.

The fun kicks off at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 17th, immediately following the Chattanooga St. Patrick’s Day Parade when the “kid zone” opens on the Parkway, a family friendly affair with amusements and attractions for kids of all ages.

Non-stop musical entertainment will commence on two stages, one indoors, the other on the Parkway, with such notable acts as Strung Like a Horse, Slim Pickins, Danimal Planet, The Molly Maguires, Kerchief, Dead Testaments, The Wolfhounds, Ashley & the Xs, SunSap, Olta, Monday Night Social, Over Easy and more to be announced.

Additionally, there will be performances from various Sidewalk Stages Buskers, The Highland Pipes and Drums band, local artists, street performers, and of course plenty of food and refreshments will be on hand.

Paddy’s on the Parkway is Chattanooga’s one-stop shop for entertainment on Saturday, March 17th! Come early, stay late, and enjoy the best that Chattanooga has to offer!

Tickets are available now through Eventbrite.