Todd Rundgren rocks the Tivoli this Friday

The Hermit of Mink Hollow is coming to the Chattanooga this weekend in a can’t-miss show aptly titled, “An Unpredictable Evening with Todd Rundgren.”

The legendary performer and producer is perhaps as well known for his production work on seminal albums like Bat Out Of Hell, We’re An American Band, and a host of other immediately recognizable records as he is for his own hit singles.

While Rundgren’s mainstream success is undeniable, his true legendary status (at least in the hearts of musicians and Rundgren devotees) is derived from his larger body of non-mainstream work in which he has consistently pushed the envelope in musical technique, style, genre, presentation, recording and virtually every aspect of music-making, putting him in the same class as Captain Beefheart, Tom Waits, and Frank Zappa.

The highly regarded, much-respected musical genius will be appearing this Friday the Tivoli Theater at 8 p.m. Tickets are, for now, still available, but act fast if you don’t want to miss one of the most significant musical opportunities to ever hit the Scenic City.