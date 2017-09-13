The Travis Bowlin Band shoots to the top

The Travis Bowling Band comes to town this Friday to share his unique combination of soul, blues, and rock at Chattanooga’s weekly Cambridge Square Night Market.

Travis found his love for music at only 11 years old and nourished this love throughout his school years with the help of his school band and choir. His grandmother helped foster his passion by presenting him with her old acoustic guitar at the age of 15, allowing him to start writing his very own music.

He was quickly recognized and given the opportunity to sing solo at the Indianapolis 500, Cedar Point, and twice at Disney World.

In 2012, Travis moved to Nashville where he quickly gained popularity, respect, recognition, and music business contacts that would help further his growing career.

In March of 2014, Travis released his first studio single, “Bad, Bad Men” and in June of that year his song, “Traveling Man” was debuted on the popular TLC show “19 Kids & Counting” giving him well deserved media attention.

Since 2015, Travis has performed over 200 shows a year, and shows no signs of slowing, performing all across the country and even as far away as Australia.

The Travis Bowlin Band

Friday, 6 p.m.

Cambridge Square Night Market

9453 Bradmore Ln.

(423) 648-2496

www.chattanoogamarket.com