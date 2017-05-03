Upcoming shows you do not want to miss

Two big shows on the radar so far this month. The first is this Friday, May 5th, at Ziggy’s Cinco de Mayo party. The roster features such heavy hitters as Sweet GA Brown, Baz Shaw and B. Kidd, The ExLaws, Derrtie Sanchez and Destiny Surreal, The Burchays, and finally, the triumphant return of the one and only Bob Carty. The show starts at 8 p.m.

Then on May 20th, the always kick ass PLVNET is proud to present “10,000 Days, A Night Of Tool” at the Revelry Room. The show is 18+ with Rye Baby set to open.

The boys, who are all huge fans of Tool, are working on a new album and have decided to fund it in a most intriguing and novel way, by actually, you know, playing a gig.

In an era where more and more bands seem to start a GoFundMe or Kickstarter to raise money for recording, PLVNET is doing it the old fashioned way.

In an effort to provide the most authentic experience possible, they’ve set aside their own songwriting for the last several months in order to focus on mastering every aspect of this loving tribute show, from the songs to the tone of guitars and drums, right down to the lighting and stage tech.

It has all the makings of a killer show with the added bonus that your attendance paves the way for a new PLVNET album, always a cause for excitement.